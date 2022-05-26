Parkgene (GENE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,854.00

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene coin can now be bought for $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parkgene has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parkgene Coin Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

