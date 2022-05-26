Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $7.15. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 80 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

