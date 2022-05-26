Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Grows Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,665,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700,779 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 2.4% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $50,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after acquiring an additional 829,821 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 651.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 791,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,214,000 after acquiring an additional 686,085 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,686,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,383,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 336.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 477,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 368,375 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. 675,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,545. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62.

