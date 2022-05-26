Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $13.77 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,069 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,789,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after purchasing an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after purchasing an additional 383,265 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,176.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 365,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $101.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,208 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.