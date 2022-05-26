Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $29.15 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $132.74. 4,065,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,426,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average of $121.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.