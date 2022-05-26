Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,203 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.6% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.42. 21,658,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,908,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

