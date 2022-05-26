Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 12,231 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $35,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.28. 974,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,197. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

