Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 196,919 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,919 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.53. 8,614,774 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

