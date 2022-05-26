Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $10.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of PAYO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,998. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.64. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 3,831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,858 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,400,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Payoneer Global by 117,580.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,187 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

