PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.49

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 1519325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.
In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $466,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,528,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,681,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,189,363 shares of company stock valued at $149,741,533. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
