PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.49

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 1519325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $466,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,528,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,681,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,189,363 shares of company stock valued at $149,741,533. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

