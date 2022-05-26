Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,380 ($17.37) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

LON HFG opened at GBX 1,156 ($14.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 988 ($12.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,266 ($15.93). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,194.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,137.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02.

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.10), for a total transaction of £1,200,000 ($1,510,003.78). Also, insider Philip Heffer sold 48,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($15.30), for a total value of £594,295.68 ($747,823.93). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,873 shares of company stock valued at $299,329,568.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

