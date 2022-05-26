People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 459 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $122.67 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

