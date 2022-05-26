People s United Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 290.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

