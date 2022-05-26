People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,127,000 after buying an additional 307,856 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 132,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 807,351 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 444,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 289,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

