People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $235.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $224.02 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

