People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

