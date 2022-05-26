People s United Financial Inc. Sells 4,285 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 357,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,364,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 98,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 56,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

