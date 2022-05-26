People s United Financial Inc. Sells 4,922 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average is $124.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.