Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 15th

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $148.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

