Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Ralph C. Derrickson Sells 5,000 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average of $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.13 and a 12-month high of $153.28.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,318,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 117.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 124.7% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.