Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.52

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.52 and traded as high as $14.45. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 56,019 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $121.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

