Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE PBT opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $17.49.
A number of brokerages have commented on PBT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)
