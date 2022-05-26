Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PBT opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $148,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

