Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.65. 8,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 290,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

