PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $48,900.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,781,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,544,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,350.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $37,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $38,300.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $314,931.84.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $32,082.96.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $40,063.32.

PRT opened at $10.12 on Thursday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $123.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.