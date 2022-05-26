Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $981.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perrigo by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Perrigo by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 311,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.13. 29,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,821. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Perrigo has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

