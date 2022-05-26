Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Announces Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.97-$1.00 EPS.

WOOF stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

