Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.23.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 124,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,817. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $128,843,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 83,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

