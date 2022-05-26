Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.23.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 124,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,817. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $128,843,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 83,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
