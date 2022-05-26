PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,801,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $229,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 302.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 173.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

