Phantomx (PNX) Trading Down 23.2% This Week

Phantomx (PNX) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantomx has a market cap of $15,785.16 and approximately $34.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00200039 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002917 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001240 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00312404 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.