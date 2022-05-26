Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $108.57 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

