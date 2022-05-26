Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Photronics’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Photronics updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $470,276. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 180,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

