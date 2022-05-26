PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.88 and last traded at $71.74. Approximately 100,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 143,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTPZ. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,130,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,016,000 after buying an additional 980,076 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,770,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,981,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

