PIN (PIN) Price Hits $0.0484 on Exchanges

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 215.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,204.41 or 1.73089258 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 370.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.47 or 0.00511879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00030821 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

