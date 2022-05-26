Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the April 30th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFYF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,292. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Several research firms have commented on PIFYF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

