Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 10,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total value of C$19,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,052,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,210,324.58.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Robert Disbrow purchased 37,900 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,357.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 23,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$44,850.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total value of C$17,072.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$17,426.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$91,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

TSE:PNE opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.01. The company has a market cap of C$683.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.00.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$54.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.