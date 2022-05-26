Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PING. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,098,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,335,311.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,420. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

