Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Declares Dividend Increase – $7.38 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 7.38 per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 177.4% per year over the last three years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $29.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

NYSE:PXD opened at $277.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.89.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,950,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 712.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

