Piper Sandler Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $120.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.29.

PSX stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

