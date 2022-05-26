Piper Sandler Trims NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Target Price to $13.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXTC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextCure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Get NextCure alerts:

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $97.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.15. NextCure has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NextCure by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NextCure by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.