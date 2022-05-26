Pitcairn Co. Decreases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Unilever by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 137,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 214,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,210. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

