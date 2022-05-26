Pitcairn Co. Grows Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,043,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $64,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,492,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.65.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $360.94. 5,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.