Pitcairn Co. Has $1.25 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Waters by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Waters by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WAT traded up $9.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.88. 7,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.02. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

