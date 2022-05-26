Pitcairn Co. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 870,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169,205. The stock has a market cap of $231.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.