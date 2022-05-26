Pitcairn Co. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,067.42.

NYSE AZO traded up $73.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,038.15. 4,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,925. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,037.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,975.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

