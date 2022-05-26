Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.74. 11,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,275. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00.

