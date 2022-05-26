Pitcairn Co. Purchases 1,475 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.47. 28,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $141.21.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

