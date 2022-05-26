Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.60. 4,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,509. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average is $146.01.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

