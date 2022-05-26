Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,139 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

