Pitcairn Co. Sells 148 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 161,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 8,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.50. 22,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.64 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.