Pitcairn Co. Sells 409 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

HZNP stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.60. 47,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,466. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $4,621,830.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,402.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,776,885 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

